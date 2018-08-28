Search

Late show sees Harrow earn point at Poole

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 January 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Poole Town 3 (Brooks 29, Constable 34, Scrimshaw 79) Harrow Borough 3 (Kearney 67, 90+3, Holland 90)

Two late goals saw Harrow Borough snatch a point in a 3-3 draw at Poole Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Boro fell behind in the 29th minute when Marvin Brooks put the home side ahead in Dorset.

Away manager Steve Baker then saw his team let in a second five minutes later when James Constable netted to give the Dolphins a 2-0 lead at the interval.

The Rogers Family Stadium club were able to pull one back in the 67th minute when Dylan Kearney found the target.

Any hope Harrow had of making a comeback looked to have been extinguished, though, when Jake Scrimshaw produced a cheeky lob 11 minutes from time.

Boro’s Max Holland reduced the gap to one again in the final minute of normal time to set up a thrilling finale.

And in the third minute of time added on, Kearney netted his second of the game to earn Baker’s boys a share of the spoils.

The Rogers Family Stadium club will hope to avoid the need for more late drama when they visit Basingstoke Town on Saturday.

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

