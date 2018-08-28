Late show sees Harrow earn point at Poole

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Poole Town 3 (Brooks 29, Constable 34, Scrimshaw 79) Harrow Borough 3 (Kearney 67, 90+3, Holland 90)

Two late goals saw Harrow Borough snatch a point in a 3-3 draw at Poole Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Boro fell behind in the 29th minute when Marvin Brooks put the home side ahead in Dorset.

Away manager Steve Baker then saw his team let in a second five minutes later when James Constable netted to give the Dolphins a 2-0 lead at the interval.

The Rogers Family Stadium club were able to pull one back in the 67th minute when Dylan Kearney found the target.

Any hope Harrow had of making a comeback looked to have been extinguished, though, when Jake Scrimshaw produced a cheeky lob 11 minutes from time.

Boro’s Max Holland reduced the gap to one again in the final minute of normal time to set up a thrilling finale.

And in the third minute of time added on, Kearney netted his second of the game to earn Baker’s boys a share of the spoils.

The Rogers Family Stadium club will hope to avoid the need for more late drama when they visit Basingstoke Town on Saturday.