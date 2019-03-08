Over 200 young men participate in Stonebridge B Active football tournament

Courtney Austin in goal during the B Active football competition in Stonebridge. Picture: Lucozade Ribena Suntory Archant

More than 200 young men came together on Tuesday to compete in a seven-a-side football competition in Stonebridge.

The tournament, which was part of Lucozade Ribena Suntory's B Active summer showcase series, saw 30 teams compete for a coveted spot at the national B Active final in August.

Aimed at 16-24 year olds, B Active is a participant-led programme helping young men and women from disadvantaged areas access sport, physical activity and training through their sessions.

B Active participant and event organiser Courtney Austin, 21, said: "I've always loved playing football and wanted to give something back to the community which is where my love for the sport began.

"What's great about today's tournament is that it's been organised by those playing in it, which is exactly what B Active is all about.

"No one understands young people better than young people and it's been amazing to see players from different parts of London come together through our shared love of football."

More young men than ever have before took part in the tournament this year and over 150 young women also played in B Active's North London Showcase in Mile End earlier this year.

Participants in the programme have been able to develop new skills, find employment opportunities and discover alternative routes to education through vocational training.

More than 80 of those from north London who took part are now volunteering in the local community, with 74% earning accredited qualifications through B Active.

Michelle Norman, head of external affairs and sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "We are delighted to have supported almost 1,000 young men across London through B Active, a figure that is growing significantly year on year.

"Our programme embodies Lucozade Ribena Suntory's commitment to helping people in our communities lead a healthier, more active lifestyle and this is all about showcasing that power of sport and how it has manifested itself in the thousands of young adults."

Lucozade Ribena Suntory (LRS) is one the leading soft drinks businesses in the UK and Ireland and was formed in 2014.