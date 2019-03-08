Osayi-Samuel targets a Bright future with QPR

Bright Osayi-Samuel in action for Queens Park Rangers earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs round out campaign with trip to Hillsborough this weekend

Queens Park Rangers end their Sky Bet Championship campaign at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, but Bright Osayi-Samuel already has one eye on next term.

The 21-year-old has impressed on 33 appearances for the Rs in all competitions this term, culminating in the forward winning the Daphne Biggs Supporters' Young Player of the Year award.

The former Blackpool man has become a regular fixture in the west Londoners' starting XI of late, beginning six of their last nine matches.

And with just one game left in the current season, Osayi-Samuel is already intent on making sure next term is better, both for him and QPR.

He told the club website: “It's really pleasing to win the award and I am really grateful to the fans for voting for me. I have to take that into next season and work on it.

“I feel next season is a big one for me. I want to get more goals, more assists and that has to be my aim.

“I think next year is going to be a big one for a lot of players here. What we have to do is perform on a consistent basis.

“Lewis Walker came in on Saturday to make his debut and played well, and then there are players out on loan like Ilias Chair and Paul Smyth who have done well.

“They are going to come back with confidence, and then it's down to all of us to put that all together for next season and showcase our ability. Already I can't wait for it.”

QPR make the trip to Wednesday following a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their final home game of the season last Saturday.

The only goal of the game came early in the second half, with Karim Ansarifard netting the winner in the 55th minute.

The Rs were unable to muster an equaliser and Osayi-Samuel believes the west Londoners can feel a little hard done by with the result.

“I thought overall we played well but it was one of those games where we just weren't clinical enough in their box,” he added.

“It sums up our season really. In a lot of these games, we have matched our opponents in terms of our battling and our quality, but the end product hasn't been there for us.”

With one game remaining this term, Osayi-Samuel will hope to help QPR finish on a high by claiming all three points on their trip to the Owls this weekend.