O'Connor double helps Harrow Borough to 4-3 pre-season win

Anthony OConnor of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

An Ant O'Connor double helped Harrow Borough to an exciting 4-3 victory over Potters Bar Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

George Fenton opened the scoring for Harrow after four minutes before Adam Pepera added another just six minutes later.

Potters Bar pulled a goal back but O'Connor then got his first of the game before on 31 minutes to take his side in at the break with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

It didn't take long for O'Connor to extend the lead as he grabbed his second of the evening a minute after the restart.

Two late goals from their opponents made it an exciting end to the game but the Reds managed to pick up the win.