O'Connor double helps Harrow Borough to 4-3 pre-season win
PUBLISHED: 10:30 31 July 2019
An Ant O'Connor double helped Harrow Borough to an exciting 4-3 victory over Potters Bar Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.
George Fenton opened the scoring for Harrow after four minutes before Adam Pepera added another just six minutes later.
Potters Bar pulled a goal back but O'Connor then got his first of the game before on 31 minutes to take his side in at the break with a comfortable 3-1 lead.
It didn't take long for O'Connor to extend the lead as he grabbed his second of the evening a minute after the restart.
Two late goals from their opponents made it an exciting end to the game but the Reds managed to pick up the win.