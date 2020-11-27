Wealdstone crash to defeat away to Notts County

Wealdstone defender Jerome Okimo battles for the ball against Notts County

National League: Notts County 3 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted makes a save against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted makes a save against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to National League big boys Notts County under the Friday night lights at Meadow Lane.

Goals from Enzio Boldewijn, Elijah Sam and Jimmy Knowles sealed the three points for Neal Ardley’s men as they moved up to sixth in the league table while the Stones remain fifth.

Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted was extremely busy in the opening stages of the contest having to make numerous saves to keep the score at 0-0.

Notts County did open the scoring however as Rodrigues’ shot was well saved by Isted but Enzio Boldewijn followed up the rebound to give his side a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

In the 19th minute the hosts doubled their advantage as Elijah Sam beat Michee Efete on the right and smashed past Harry Isted from a tight angle.

Visitors striker Ross Lafayette held the ball up well and held off his man, squaring to Connor Smith on the edge of the box but his shot swerved just wide of the goal on the stroke of half-time.

Stones defender Jerome Okimo made an important block on Wootton early in the second-half before Notts then hit Stones on the break with Rodrigues but his effort was straight at loanee Harry Isted just moments later.

County substitute Jimmy Knowles made an instant impact as he slotted in from close range in the 89th minute just one minute after replacing Elijah Sam.

There was a late chance for the Stones as Jacob Mendy carved out a crossing opportunity on the left, but captain Jerome Okimo shot over with almost the last kick of the game.

Notts County: Slocombe; Kelly-Evans, Turner, Rawlinson, Brindley, Doyle, Reeves, Boldewijn, Rodrigues (O’Brien 75), Sam (Knowles 88), Wootton.

Unused subs: Graham, Chicksen, Wolfe.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo, Cawley, Mendy, Phillips (Parrett 46), Smith, Green (Benyu 69), Wakefield, Parish, Lafayette (Lewis 58).

Unused subs: Askew and Slew.