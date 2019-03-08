New Hendon boss Allinson confident of revival as he targets new faces

Lee Allinson flanked by Charlie Merson and Eddie McLoughlin (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Lee Allinson is confident he can turn Hendon's season around after being named as the club's new manager.

Ryan Hope celebrates the win over Beaconsfield. Picture: DBeechPhotography Ryan Hope celebrates the win over Beaconsfield. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Allinson replaced Jimmy Gray last Tuesday and oversaw a 2-1 home win against BetVictor Southern Premier South bottom club Beaconsfield Town in his first proper match in charge on Saturday.

The former Biggleswade Town manager believes he has what it takes to push the Greens up the league table and hopes to boost his squad with new signings.

"It's a big club and people forget that because of where they are in the table," he said.

"I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't think I could turn it around.

"We started the season quite slowly at Biggleswade and it's amazing what two or three wins can do.

"I'm working on four or five new signings at the moment.

"Hopefully two or three will join this week and then two or three by the end of next week. There will be a few in from my previous club.

"The squad isn't strong enough at the moment. I believe with the lads we have coming in we can be a very good side.

"We're not as fit as we should be so that's something we'll work on."

The Greens have now won their last two games after also beating Leyton Orient 1-0 in the London Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Allinson has been joined at the club by assistant manager Eddie McLoughlin and coaches Charlie Merson and Caolan South.

He has already signed Isaac Galliford on a month's loan from Hemel Hempstead Town, as well as a familiar face in Dave Diedhiou on dual registration terms from St Albans City.

But the new boss has been faced with the departure of goalkeeper Chris Grace and admits that this season is about survival in order to build for the future.

He added: "If we can survive this year then we can try and finish higher next year.

"I don't mind where we finish as long as it's not in the relegation zone.

"My teams work extremely hard. We work harder than the opposition, then the quality can shine through after that.

"It's just about trying to get as many results as we can at the moment."