National League South: St Albans City 2 Wealdstone 3

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Match report as Wealdstone make it eight wins in a row by beating St Albans City.

Wealdstone hold on at Clarence Park against St. Albans City to win their seventh consecutive game and go seven points clear at the top of the National League South.

A first half strike from Jacob Mendy accompanied by second half goals from Danny Green and Ross Lafayette cancelled out Albert Adu's equaliser and Rhys Murrell-Williamson's late consolation.

The away side dominated the early passages, with Mendy aiming at goal with his dangerous left foot within five minutes.

Winger Dennon Lewis looked to continue the early onslaught when he cut in from the left and shot on-target, but Saints 'keeper Dean Snedker was untroubled by the effort.

Wealdstone were handed a golden chance soon after with a free-kick from National League South top scorer Lafayette which flew just wide of Snedker's near-post.

The Saints were slowly easing their way back into the game, with St. Albans' top scorer Joe Iaciofano proving to be the catalyst for two unsuccessful chances.

It was the league leaders who broke the deadlock after 28 minutes with an identical goal to the second scored against Maidstone on Saturday.

Defender Jerome Okimo's lofted ping down the middle was chested down by Lafayette to Mendy who drilled the ball first-time low into the bottom corner.

Five minutes before the half-time interval, Lewis produced a teasing cross from the right into Lafayette but his first-time shot was blocked.

The home side looked to counter and did so splendidly when Oli Sprague's cross found Adu free at the back-post who fired the ball into the net.

Wealdstone were pegged back before the break but with confidence high from their previous six consecutive wins, they would have a bright start to the second half.

The second period began with the Stones starting a lot quicker than the hosts. Wealdstone benefitted with Green's exceptional left-footed strike flying into the top corner after 52 minutes.

Only two minutes after, the Stones look to put the game to bed when Lafayette attempted to find a yard of space in the box but his shot was blocked.

Wealdstone began to really push for the two-goal cushion, full-back Michee Efete charged down the left on the hour-mark before he cut-in and hit an effort which failed to trouble Snedker.

It was not long before the Stones achieved their two-goal lead when Billy Clifford's delightful switch from the right found Lewis on the left, his control hit the hand of a Saints defender.

Lafayette made no mistake from 12-yards and successfully netted his seventh goal of the season in the 69th minute.

The Stones did not want to have a nervy end to the game for the second fixture in a row, substitute Sam Merson almost halved the deficit when his curling effort rattled the bar late on.

It was a nervous finish for Wealdstone when Murrell-Williamson cut inside from the right and fired a strike into the top corner with two minutes left.

A couple of heroic blocks from Stones midfielder Michael Phillips in stoppage time helped save the points for the Stones.

The full-time whistle signified the Stones' seventh consecutive win and eighth win from the opening nine games, a new record for Wealdstone in the National League South.