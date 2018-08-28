Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Gray determined to fight on as boss as Hendon hope to end losing run at Met Police

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2019

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens beaten 2-1 at home to Kings Langley in the league last Saturday

Rene Howe's effort hits the back of the Hendon goal to win the game for Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)Rene Howe's effort hits the back of the Hendon goal to win the game for Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon will hope to arrest their slump in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit Metropolitan Police on Saturday.

The Greens have lost each of their last seven matches in the league, including a 2-1 loss at home to Kings Langley on Saturday.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit took the lead through Elliot Charles in the first half, but were stunned by a fightback from the visitors after the interval.

Hendon boss Jimmy Gray acknowledged the club’s recent form has not been good enough, but says he is determined to turn things around.

He told the club website: “I saw enough positives in the first half against Kings Langley to know that we can turn it around, but nothing is going for us at the minute.

“It’s tough to take and you find yourself wondering whether you throw the towel in and call it a day.

“That’s not my way and I want to try to get us out of this rut.

“I can take all the positives from the first half on Saturday and can see there is something there to work with.”

Hendon have found goals hard to come by of late, with Charles’ effort on Saturday just their fifth in their last five matches.

Gray also acknowledged his team must start doing better in the final third, but feels the Greens’ form is affecting their attacking threat.

“Because we’re in such bad form, it’s not a case of going defensive, but players start to think they need to plug holes and stop the goals going in at the other end,” he added.

“For two months now, we’ve been conceding goal after goal and a lot have been because of individual mistakes.

“I can’t eradicate that, instead it’s about the players’ professionalism and taking responsibility.

“We don’t set up defensively and we had two strikers on the pitch on Saturday, which worked well in the first half.

“We were really good in possession and there was lots of movement, but their goal knocked us back. Goals change games and we need to try to create more players, which the players know.”

If Hendon can start finding the goals which were free flowing earlier in the campaign, it may well be what is needed to help them snap their losing run in the league.

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Neasden

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the back in Drury Way. Picture: Google

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Wembley shop owner fined more than £4,000 for selling illegal cigarettes

Al Pasha, in Wembley High Road. Picture: Google

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell how tragedy unfolded

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Gray determined to fight on as boss as Hendon hope to end losing run at Met Police

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Harrow search for swift return to winning ways at Beaconsfield

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ioan Campeanu gets minimum 26 years for killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn daughter at their Neasden Lane home

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Spurs announce further stadium delays: Could their first match at the new White Hart Lane be against Arsenal?

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Harrow lose out on Met Police trip

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists