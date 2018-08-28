Harrow lose out on Met Police trip

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Metropolitan Police 1 (Blackmore 70) Harrow Borough 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrow Borough were unable to record a second Evo-Stik South Premier South win over Metropolitan Police in just three days, going down 1-0 at Imber Court.

The first meeting between the sides in the league this season only took place on Saturday, with Boro winning 4-3 at home.

However, they were unable to replicate that success on Tuesday night felt the full force of the Met.

After a goalless first half, the game’s only goal came in the 70th minute when home captain Max Blackmore tapped home from close range.

It was a disappointing result for Harrow, who had hoped to move to within three points of leaders Taunton Town with a win.

Boro boss Steve Baker will hope his side can pick themselves up in time for a trip to Beaconsfield Town in the league on Saturday.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Preddie, Haugh, Fenton, Oseni (Holland 76), Gough, Kearney, Ireland, Moss, Bryan (McLeod 64), Cole (O’Connor 77).

Subs: Andrew, Pearce.