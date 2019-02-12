Hendon aim for more joy against Martyrs

Jacob Gardiner-Smith launches a cross into the danger area (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Greens drew 3-3 at Wimborne Town on Saturday

Hendon will aim to do the double over Merthyr Town when they make the trip to the Martyrs in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

The teams last met on December 1 when the Greens eased to a 3-0 at Silver Jubilee Park.

Cole Brown scored twice that day while Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick was also on target as boss James Gray celebrated taking all three points.

However, that was the last time Hendon tasted success in the league having gone the following 12 matches without a win.

The Greens’ winless run continued at the weekend as they played out a dramatic 3-3 draw at Wimborne Town.

Gray’s men took the lead in the 23rd minute in Dorset when Ryan Hope found the target.

The Magpies then drew level four minutes later as Luke Burbidge netted for the home team.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit, though, regained their lead two minutes before the interval when Hippolyte-Patrick successfully scored from the spot.

It took just eight second-half minutes for Wimborne to restore parity once more, with Tobias Holmes scoring in the 53rd minute.

Holmes was at the double 11 minutes later as his second goal of the game put Town ahead of the first time.

That advantage lasted just two minutes, though, as Darren Locke drew Hendon level in the 66th minute.

Despite plenty of endeavour from both sides in the remainder of the match, neither could find the goal that could have secured all three points.

The draw, however, was a fourth in a row for the Greens, but they must now be surely hoping they can turns that single point into all three on Saturday.

After starting the season strongly, Gray’s men may have hoped to feature in the promotion race this term.

Their winless run has put paid to those hopes, with the Silver Jubilee Park outfit currently in mid-table.

But with Saturday’s match pitting them against a side who are their most recent victims in the league, Hendon will hope to get back on a good run of form.