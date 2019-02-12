Harrow hope to maintain unbeaten run at Merthyr

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker

Harrow Borough go in search of a fourth game without defeat in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit Merthyr Town on Saturday.

Boro collected a second win in their last three matches last weekend with a highly-impressive 1-0 victory at home to leaders Taunton Town.

Steve Baker’s men impressed throughout, with Ryan Moss’ 27th-minute penalty earning them all three points.

The win was something approaching redemption for the Rogers Family Stadium side who had lost 7-0 at Taunton in December’s reverse fixture.

It was also an important triumph for Harrow as it kept the gap to the top five down to just two points with the run-in to the end of the season fast approaching.

With Merthyr still involved in a relegation battle despite sitting ninth, both teams will be keen to take the spoils.

But Boro will hope they can return from their trip to Wales with another triumph, having lost their London Senior Cup semi-final to a strong Welling side.

Substitute Anthony O’Connor netted late on in a 3-1 loss on Tuesday.