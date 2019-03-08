Search

Massey gets five as St Panteleimon thrash Buckingham Athletic

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 September 2019

St Panteleimon FC (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

St Panteleimon FC (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Alexios Gennaris

A five-goal haul from Courtney Massey helped top of the table St Panteleimon to a 7-3 win over Buckingham Athletic in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

It took just a minute for the Saints to open the scoring with their first attack, Massey finishing well for his first.

Within 13 minutes Massey had his hat-trick thanks to some good interplay on the right and some sharp passes from Noyan Tajbakhsh and Roberto Katsikas.

But a penalty for Buckingham and a close finish after a free kick meant Panteleimon led 3-2 at half time.

Soon after the restart, Massey grabbed his fourth through a sublime chip over the keeper.

Guilherme Monti gave Buckingham an exhibition of his skills as he found space and finished sharply before Tajbahksh converted from the spot.

In the last five minutes, Massey got his fifth before the home side earned a penalty to make it 7-3.

Next week the Saints travel to Bedfordshire to play Ampthill Town FC.

