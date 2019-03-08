Search

Dean Brennan's verdict on Wealdstone's away victory at Hemel Hempstead

PUBLISHED: 20:12 17 August 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan gives his thoughts after a 3-0 win against rivals Hemel Hempstead.

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan praised a "mature" performance from his young side as they ran out comfortable winners away at rivals Hemel Hempstead.

The 3-0 victory, Wealdstone's fourth in five National League South games, took them top of the league thanks to goals from Michael Phillips, Dennon Lewis and Jacob Mendy.

Speaking after the game, Brennan was pleased that the faith he has shown in his squad is being repaid.

"I'm delighted with the performance, we were solid, we pressed from the front and I thought we expressed ourselves really well at times," he said.

"We were very mature in our performance and dominated the game really.

"Everyone was 8/9 out of ten on the pitch and I thought our supporters were ten out of ten. They drove us forward.

"For us, the most important thing is we are keeping clean sheets but there's competition for selection which I think raises the bar all the time.

"Sometimes you need a manager to believe in you and I think I've done that with the players.

"I really believe in this group of players. We're really happy with things so far."

Phillips gave his side the lead on 17 minutes before Lewis' header doubled their advantage before half-time.

Substitute Mendy's looping second half header then sealed an impressive away win for the Stones and Brennan said continuity was the key to the victory against the club he formerly managed.

He added: "We've got a lot of good players to be honest with you, our recruitment has been good this summer.

"We've had continuity in selection. We kept the back four together which is very important, the midfield has been the same so it's just been continuity in selection.

"The only thing we probably lack is a little bit more experience but with the youthful players you get hunger, you get desire, they're prepared to run a little bit harder.

"We understand that the opposition are going to have some kind of attempt on your goal but we really limited them today with attempts on our goal which is really impressive.

"We just need to go one game at a time, there's no point in getting carried away. No-one's won the league in August, I'm not saying we're going to win the league this year, there's some major squads in this division.

"It was strange going into the away changing room but the rest of it was okay. I still get on with the old chairman and stuff like that. I've got a lot of friends here."

