Manager Brennan is confident Dean Parrett will be a success at Wealdstone

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is confident that new signing Dean Parrett can be another success stories at the club like Dennon Lewis and Charlie Wakefield.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since the end of last season but has never played below the Football League in his successful career.

Parrett has now be without a club for months and is determined to re-kindle his career with the Stones while boss Brennan believes they wouldn’t have been able to sign a player of his calibre if it wasn’t for the tight financial circumstances at most clubs right now.

“If Covid-19 didn’t happen then you don’t get a player like Dean Parrett, he’s never played lower than the football league, and he’s a top player,” Brennan said.

“For Deano now it’s probably going to take him four weeks now to get fit, so it’s our responsibility as a club to get him as fit as we can as quick as we can without him breaking down.

“He can be a massive player for us, if we can get him fit, and that’s down to Deano. We’ve got him in doing some boxing.

“He finished work early on a building site and then in to do some boxing with a friend of mine, so he’s committing to it.

“It’s a big time for Deano as when you come out of the game, and find yourself without a club it’s tough.

“We’re Wealdstone we’re not cherry picking the best players in League Two, National League or even National League South as we don’t have the finances to do that.

“We’re picking players up like we did with Charlie Wakefield and like we did last year with Dennon Lewis and now we’re doing the exact same thing with Dean Parrett.

“He’s made a major sacrifice financially to join our club.”