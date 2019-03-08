Lovell goal fires Brent to success over Stevenage

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team beat Stevenage 1-0 (pic: BSFA) Archant

Brent under-12 girls’ team captain Giuseppina Carnevale featured for boys’ team in historic first for district

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team recorded a 1-0 success over their Stevenage rivals.

There was a special guest featuring for the boys, with Brent under-12 girls' captain Giuseppina Carnevale in action.

After Troy Kelly went close to scoring the opening, Brent grabbed the lead when Kalungi Lovell found the target.

Kelly then hit the post as Brent looked for a second, before Danny Gobishavi Por Asl had a shot pushed onto the woodwork by the keeper.

The pace and dribbling of Carnevale was causing Stevenage all sorts of problems and just after the break she provided a ball from which Gobishavi Por Asl hit the post.

“It was a stylish performance from Brent who played with patience and finesse to control the game while Giuseppina fitted in seamlessly,” said coach Paul Woodford.

Carnevale's proud father Marco said: “It was a a great experience for Giuseppina.” Brent: Carnevale, Gobishavi Por Asl, Golding, Kelly, Lovell, Muslika, Pollendine, Prela, Zebiri.