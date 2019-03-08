Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lovell goal fires Brent to success over Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 April 2019

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team beat Stevenage 1-0 (pic: BSFA)

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team beat Stevenage 1-0 (pic: BSFA)

Archant

Brent under-12 girls’ team captain Giuseppina Carnevale featured for boys’ team in historic first for district

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team recorded a 1-0 success over their Stevenage rivals.

There was a special guest featuring for the boys, with Brent under-12 girls' captain Giuseppina Carnevale in action.

After Troy Kelly went close to scoring the opening, Brent grabbed the lead when Kalungi Lovell found the target.

Kelly then hit the post as Brent looked for a second, before Danny Gobishavi Por Asl had a shot pushed onto the woodwork by the keeper.

The pace and dribbling of Carnevale was causing Stevenage all sorts of problems and just after the break she provided a ball from which Gobishavi Por Asl hit the post.

“It was a stylish performance from Brent who played with patience and finesse to control the game while Giuseppina fitted in seamlessly,” said coach Paul Woodford.

Carnevale's proud father Marco said: “It was a a great experience for Giuseppina.” Brent: Carnevale, Gobishavi Por Asl, Golding, Kelly, Lovell, Muslika, Pollendine, Prela, Zebiri.

Most Read

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi

Jamaican High Commissioner enjoys a tour in Brent taking in Bob Marley’s former home

High Commissioner of Jamaica, Seth George Ramocan with councillors and community representatives outside Bob Marley's former home in Neasden

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Most Read

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi

Jamaican High Commissioner enjoys a tour in Brent taking in Bob Marley’s former home

High Commissioner of Jamaica, Seth George Ramocan with councillors and community representatives outside Bob Marley's former home in Neasden

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Lovell goal fires Brent to success over Stevenage

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team beat Stevenage 1-0 (pic: BSFA)

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Hendon seconds reach plate final

The latest rugby union news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

QPR caretaker Eustace dismissed speculation after Swans win

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists