Les Ferdinand backs Prostate Cancer UK in new video

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA Images) PA Archive/PA Images

Les Ferdinand has backed the work of Prostate Cancer UK in a powerful new video released by the charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR's director of football joins the likes of Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Eddie Howe, Mick McCarthy, Sam Allardyce and Alex McLeish to raise awareness of the fact that a man dies every 45 minutes from the disease.

It is part of the charity's partnership with the League Managers Association (LMA), which have worked together for five seasons.

The LMA raised £10,000 at the Annual Awards Dinner and aims to continue fundraising throughout the 2019/20 season to fund a specialist nurse to support anyone concerned or affected by prostate cancer.

Ferdinand's grandfather died of the disease while several other members of his family have also been affected.

He said: "Prostate cancer is something that I've been aware about for a while now.

"My family are all okay, my dad's recovered, my uncles have recovered. Unfortunately, my grandad didn't recover but that's caused me to take more of an interest.

"I go and see my doctor every year now, whereas in the past, until I was made acutely aware of it, I probably didn't."