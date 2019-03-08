Search

Les Ferdinand backs Prostate Cancer UK in new video

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA Images)

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA Images)

PA Archive/PA Images

Les Ferdinand has backed the work of Prostate Cancer UK in a powerful new video released by the charity.

QPR's director of football joins the likes of Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Eddie Howe, Mick McCarthy, Sam Allardyce and Alex McLeish to raise awareness of the fact that a man dies every 45 minutes from the disease.

It is part of the charity's partnership with the League Managers Association (LMA), which have worked together for five seasons.

The LMA raised £10,000 at the Annual Awards Dinner and aims to continue fundraising throughout the 2019/20 season to fund a specialist nurse to support anyone concerned or affected by prostate cancer.

Ferdinand's grandfather died of the disease while several other members of his family have also been affected.

He said: "Prostate cancer is something that I've been aware about for a while now.

"My family are all okay, my dad's recovered, my uncles have recovered. Unfortunately, my grandad didn't recover but that's caused me to take more of an interest.

"I go and see my doctor every year now, whereas in the past, until I was made acutely aware of it, I probably didn't."

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

Opinion: Creating a new generation of council housing

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, claims the housing crisis will be a footnote in the history books in 20 years time.

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

