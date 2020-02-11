Allinson wants Hendon to keep feet on the ground after sixth straight win

Simeon Olarerin is full of smiles having scored his forst goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson is keen for his side to keep their feet on the ground after picking up their sixth league win in a row against Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Tommy Brewer headed the Greens in front in the second half before Joe White and Simeon Olalerin completed the scoring in a 3-0 win which sees the Greens sit 10 points clear of the BetVictor Southern Premier South relegation zone.

Allinson's side face local rivals Hayes & Yeading United at home on Saturday, who find themselves just outside the play-off places.

And the Hendon boss admits relegation is now unlikely after a remarkable run under his management, having taken over the team when they were bottom.

"At the end of the day it's not mathematically impossible and it's the same for getting in the play-offs," he said.

"The players are buzzing but my job now is just to keep their feet on the ground and keep working hard because I'm a real big believer in hard work.

"We're in a great position. We've got to go on a seriously, seriously bad run to get relegated now and that's full credit to the players for the shift they've put in.

"But until we get that day where we are safe you can never say never.

"I think what you've got with Hayes is a team very, very similar to us in the way they go forward, they score lots of goals and have great forward players.

"They're a forward thinking management team. I've got a feeling it could be a real good, end-to-end game."

Brewer nodded his side in front from a cross on Saturday before White added another when following up his saved effort, with Olalerin then tapping in at the back post in added time.

Allinson has added midfielder Tyrique Clarke from Met Police to his squad, however Kinsgley Eshun has now left the club.

Speaking about Saturday's win, Allinson added: "We never really got going first half. We didn't move the ball well enough, couldn't get to grips with their diamond in midfield so I just got in to them a little bit at half-time and just said we've got to move the ball better.

"I thought second half we were very, very good. We looked back to our best, we looked solid and we had plenty of chances."