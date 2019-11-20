Allinson says bad spells in games are costing Hendon

Isaac Galliford in action for Hendon against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: DBeechPhotography Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson says his side must cut out their bad spells in games if results are to improve.

The Greens are currently third from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South having lost 2-0 away at Swindon Supermarine on Saturday.

But Allinson's side did beat Hayes & Yeading United on Tuesday in the Southern League Cup, winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The new Greens boss has been encouraged by parts of what he has seen since taking over from Jimmy Gray but admits there are still improvements that need to be made.

He said: "We're seeing some frailties in the side at the moment.

"We're in games at 0-0 and then we give away two goals in ten minutes.

"We're giving away soft goals at key points in the game.

"If we stop letting in silly goals I think we have enough going forward.

"It's a bit frustrating. I thought in the second half against Swindon we gave a good account of ourselves and there were lots of positives.

"Against Hayes I thought the first 20 minutes we were good and then we had a ten-minute spell where we conceded two and could have conceded seven or eight, it was that bad.

"Second half I thought we were exceptional. We scored two goals and could have had three or four."

The Greens were level with Swindon Supermare on Saturday until the 27th minute when Harry Williams gave his side the lead.

Williams then struck again in the 34th minute to hand Swindon a 2-0 victory.

Hendon then found themselves 2-0 down against Hayes & Yeading on Tuesday after goals from Ogo Obi and Toby Little but fought back in the second half through Luke Tingey and Corey Panter.

Watford loanee Dante Baptiste saved four penalties in the shoot-out to send his side through.

As well as Baptiste, Allinson has also added to his squad by signing Andronicos Georgiou on a month's loan from Stevenage, Wadah Ahmidi on dual registration from Hampton & Richmond Borough and Shaun Lucien on a permanent basis from Biggleswade Town.