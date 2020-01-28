Allinson delighted with impact of squad changes as Hendon's winning run continues

Joe White beats Cameron Plain in the Wimborne goal to increase Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson says he has been impressed with how quickly his new team have gelled together after picking up their fourth league win in a row on Saturday.

The Greens won 2-0 away at Wimborne Town thanks to goals from Liam Brooks and Joe White as they climbed further away from the BetVictor Southern Premier South relegation zone.

The Silver Jubille Park outfit will look extend their winning run further when they return home to take on struggling Yate Town on Saturday, though one player who will not be involved is defender Tommy Smith having been ruled out for the season with injury.

With just two players remaining from when he first took over, Allinson has been delighted with the impact the squad changes have had but is expecting Yate to pose a difficult challenge.

"It's going really well at the moment but you can't take anything for granted," he said.

"We have brought in a lot of players and we're a better side because of it.

"I think the big thing for me was getting Joe White in. It's a really big signing with his work rate and ability to score.

"The right-back Simeon (Olarerin) has done well and Rihards (Matrevics) the goalkeeper has been exceptional.

"We've put a new team together over the Christmas period and it's difficult. We haven't had pre-season to get things together.

"I had a feeling that if we could start to collect the performances then we could go on a little bit of a run.

"Yate are very much improved like us. They've beaten Chesham and Taunton, it's going to be a hard game."

Hendon took the lead in the first minute against Wimborne when Brooks followed in Shaun Lucien's effort which hit the post to score.

And Brooks set up White before the half was finished to hand the Greens all three points, with Allinson impressed with the performance on show.

He added: "The most pleasing thing for me was one of their supporters said we were the hardest working team he's seen this season.

"It's not an easy place to go but I think it could have been more. It was a game where I felt like we were in control."