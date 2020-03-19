Landmark day for Wembley’s UCFB
PUBLISHED: 17:30 19 March 2020
Wembley’s University Campus of Football Business (UCFB) celebrated a major landmark with a topping-out ceremony last week.
The building is set to open in September and will offer a permanent facility including lecture theatres, a library, office space, refreshment and common areas and halls of residence for up to 680 students.
This year marks Brent’s year as London’s Borough of Culture, a year-long celebration of the borough, its diversity and people, after huge investment over the past decade, especially around Wembley Stadium.
UCFB chairman and chief executive Brendan Flood said: “With the topping-out ceremony it’s now full steam ahead for the project in advance of its completion this summer.
“All of us at UCFB are excited to have a dedicated space for students and staff to work and live over the coming years and be at the heart of Brent’s rapid transformation.”