Landmark day for Wembley’s UCFB

PUBLISHED: 17:30 19 March 2020

UCFB’s Nimisha Vekaria, Lara Owen, Sharona Friedman and James McKeown (pic Ray Boggiano)

UCFB’s Nimisha Vekaria, Lara Owen, Sharona Friedman and James McKeown (pic Ray Boggiano)

Archant

Wembley’s University Campus of Football Business (UCFB) celebrated a major landmark with a topping-out ceremony last week.

The building is set to open in September and will offer a permanent facility including lecture theatres, a library, office space, refreshment and common areas and halls of residence for up to 680 students.

You may also want to watch:

This year marks Brent’s year as London’s Borough of Culture, a year-long celebration of the borough, its diversity and people, after huge investment over the past decade, especially around Wembley Stadium.

UCFB chairman and chief executive Brendan Flood said: “With the topping-out ceremony it’s now full steam ahead for the project in advance of its completion this summer.

“All of us at UCFB are excited to have a dedicated space for students and staff to work and live over the coming years and be at the heart of Brent’s rapid transformation.”

