Parish guides Wealdstone to third consecutive league victory at Kings Lynn
PUBLISHED: 22:51 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:51 27 October 2020
Archant
National League: Kings Lynn Town 2 Wealdstone 3
Debutant Danny Parish guided Wealdstone to their third consecutive National League victory as he netted a hat-trick as they beat Kings Lynn Town 3-2 to move up to sixth.
The former Maldon & Tiptree frontman Parrish notched his first goal for the club in the sixth minute of play at the Walks as he turned home a pass from strike partner Ross Lafayette following a great run down the flank Dennon Lewis.
You may also want to watch:
Dean Brennan’s held onto that lead and led at the half-time break although just three minutes into the second-half the hosts levelled the score thanks to Kairo Mitchell.
Wealdstone went ahead for the second time in the 67th minute as Parish netted his second of the game as he headed home from a corner but Mitchell levelled the score for a second time three minutes later.
Ross Lafayette was brought down in the area – Parish stepped up and while his effort was brilliantly saved by Archie Mair, the ball fell kindly and he knocked the ball home from close range to complete his hat-trick
King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Barrows, Lupano, Brown, Jarvis, Clunan, Richards (Kelly 68), Carey (Loza 81), Marriott (Power 81), Mitchell. Unused subs: Barker and Southwell.
Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo, Cawley, Mendy, Phillips, Green, Dyer (Benyu 90), Parish (Wishart 84), Lewis, Lafayette (Emmanuel 80). Unused subs: Smith and Slew.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.