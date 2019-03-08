Gray wants Hendon to go into FA Trophy tie full of confidence

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Jimmy Gray says his Hendon side can go into their FA Trophy clash at Whitehawk full of confidence after a much-needed victory on Tuesday.

The Greens beat Walton Casuals 2-0 at Silver Jubilee Park to end a run of five straight defeats in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

They now travel to Isthmian League South East Division side Whitehawk looking to build a winning run.

Connor Smith's departure from the club has been announced but defender Joshua Luther has joined from Witham Town.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Gray said: "We have to go there full of confidence but we'll have to be professional. Hopefully we can have a little run.

"We may have one or two more players back in contention for squad places so we will go there confidence and hopefully get another victory."