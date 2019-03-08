Gray urges Hendon to go into FA Cup clash with confidence

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray is expecting this weekend's FA Cup clash with Hayes & Yeading to be a tough test but has urged his side to go into the game with confidence.

The Greens were beaten 3-1 at home to BetVictor Southern Premier South leaders Poole Town on Saturday but edged past Walton Casuals 1-0 in the Southern League Cup on Tuesday.

Hayes & Yeading sit seven places above Hendon in the league table and beat Badshot Lea 4-0 in the last round of the FA Cup.

Gray wants to see improvements from Saturday's defeat but knows his side will need to be at their best to get through.

"We need to get a result and performance from somewhere," he said.

"It's not the easiest draw being away from home but it's not the worst draw we could have had given all the National League South teams.

"They are an expansive side and like to get the ball out wide and keep it on the deck.

"They are in and out of form. We just have to go there with confidence and with our game plan.

"We have a good enough squad in my opinion.

"It's going to be really tough but that's what we're in football for. We want to be challenged."