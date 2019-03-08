Jimmy Gray reveals frustration at third draw of the season

Hendon boss Jimmy Gray blamed a poor second half performance for their failure to see out the win against Wimborne Town.

The Greens drew 1-1 on Saturday, meaning they have drawn all three of their opening BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South games despite taking the lead in all of them.

Matty Harriott gave his side the advantage on 32 minutes from close range before Kieran Roberts equalised from the spot midway through the second half after Howard Hall was judged to have handled the ball.

Gray was frustrated that his side were unable to replicate their first half performance and pick up their first win of the season.

Speaking to HFCTV, he said: "I said that in my team talk from beforehand if we get into the lead let's make sure we can hold onto it and be brave and be patient.

"Two completely different halves - the first 45 I thought we were outstanding, really moved the ball well and we were brave, everyone was showing for the ball and got on it.

"I hark back to last season where it was a similar scenario - when you're in a pressured scenario and situation players start doing things alien and second half I think because we came out and they changed their system a little bit and they went for us, we never got going.

"The pressure builds because we never took our chances in the first half. I thought we had three or four guilt edged chances in the first half and if we take them we put the game to bed.

"We've shot ourselves in the foot. We've not got tight enough to players, they've got a bit of momentum and then we found it difficult.

"I think it's a mentality, maybe a mental block there, it would be nice to get a sports psychologist in and have a look because the second half performance was completely different to the first half."

The result leaves Hendon 14th in the league and looking for their first win of the season when they take on Gosport Borough away on Saturday, who are also on three points.

They then return home to face Chesham United on Monday.

Despite the draw, Gray believes there were positives to take and added: "We're still unbeaten which is nice and we've got two games over the weekend to try and get our first win on the table."

"There is positives, everyone can see there is positives but I'm just really frustrated with the final outcome."