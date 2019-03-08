Search

Gray 'relieved' after Hendon come back to win in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 September 2019

Connor Calcutt, scorer of Hendon's winner, shoots at goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Jimmy Gray was "relieved" to make it through to the next round of the FA Cup after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Deeping Rangers 3-2.

Goals from Jordan Macleod and Dan Jarvis had put the Greens' lower league opposition in a commanding position at half time.

But Hendon rallied and had one back straight after the restart through an own goal before goals from Kameron English and Connor Calcutt saw their side through.

Gray admits he was frustrated at the performance in the first half but was happy to see his side make much needed improvements after the restart.

"It was pretty similar to the way we've been this season," he said.

"I certainly couldn't have felt any worse at half time.

"It wasn't until some choice words that we came up with more of an idea.

"It's hard to get your message across, they were thinking we were playing a team two divisions below but football doesn't work like that.

"To be fair to the boys, in the second half they showed their work ethic and desire to play for the club and the shirt.

"It's a good job we did come back, otherwise we would have been all over the shop thinking what have I got in my squad.

"It was fully deserved, we should have won it more comfortably as we had six or seven guilt edged chances."

Hendon will now travel to Hayes & Yeading United in the third qualifying round of the competition.

