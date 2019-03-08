Search

Advanced search

Jimmy Gray departs as Hendon manager

PUBLISHED: 11:48 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 05 November 2019

Hendon have sacked manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon have sacked manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon FC have parted company with manager Jimmy Gray by mutual consent.

Gray leaves the Greens second from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South having won just twice in the league this season.

His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away at Whitehawk in the FA Trophy.

In a statement, Hendon Football Club said: "Jimmy, who joined the club in June 2018, faced and ultimately overcame a massive challenge when he arrived with all of the previous season's backroom staff and first team squad having moved on.

"This season's results and performances have, however, been disappointing and so it was felt that a change was required in order to give the club the best possible chance of avoiding a second successive relegation struggle.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Jimmy for all of his hard work - and his honesty throughout - and to wish him all the best for the future.

"A further announcement regarding the appointment of Jimmy's replacement will be made in due course."

Gray kept the club up on the final day of last season as they finished three points above the relegation zone.

He started this campaign with three successive draws and picked up a first league win in the 3-1 victory over Chesham United.

But a run of defeats saw them slip down the table and into the relegation places.

Two players have also departed Hendon, with October's player of the month Francis Amartey returning to his parent club Slough Town after a loan spell.

Matty Harriott's contract has also been cancelled by mutual consent and leaves the club having made 27 appearances and scored five goals.

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Brent Council’s draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Police chief and Dollis Hill couple deny child pornography charges, court hears

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Brent Council’s draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Police chief and Dollis Hill couple deny child pornography charges, court hears

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Jimmy Gray departs as Hendon manager

Hendon have sacked manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Baker ‘delighted’ to see Harrow Borough overcome injury problems in win over Dorchester

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Malan leaves Middlesex to join Yorkshire on four-year deal

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Brennan praises impact of striker Noel-Williams in Dorking draw

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists