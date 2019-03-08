Jimmy Gray departs as Hendon manager

Hendon have sacked manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon FC have parted company with manager Jimmy Gray by mutual consent.

Gray leaves the Greens second from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South having won just twice in the league this season.

His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away at Whitehawk in the FA Trophy.

In a statement, Hendon Football Club said: "Jimmy, who joined the club in June 2018, faced and ultimately overcame a massive challenge when he arrived with all of the previous season's backroom staff and first team squad having moved on.

"This season's results and performances have, however, been disappointing and so it was felt that a change was required in order to give the club the best possible chance of avoiding a second successive relegation struggle.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Jimmy for all of his hard work - and his honesty throughout - and to wish him all the best for the future.

"A further announcement regarding the appointment of Jimmy's replacement will be made in due course."

Gray kept the club up on the final day of last season as they finished three points above the relegation zone.

He started this campaign with three successive draws and picked up a first league win in the 3-1 victory over Chesham United.

But a run of defeats saw them slip down the table and into the relegation places.

Two players have also departed Hendon, with October's player of the month Francis Amartey returning to his parent club Slough Town after a loan spell.

Matty Harriott's contract has also been cancelled by mutual consent and leaves the club having made 27 appearances and scored five goals.