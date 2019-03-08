Gray believes lack of clinical finishing is costing Hendon

Loan signing Francis Amartey made his debut for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray believes a lack of clinical finishing is costing his side as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Dorchester Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Grace was called into action early on as he saved a penalty from the away side before Matty Harriott gave the Greens the lead on nine minutes with a low drive into the bottom corner from outside the box.

In what was an open game, both keepers were called into action throughout the first half but Hendon went into the break with the lead.

However, the second half proved to be a different story as Jack Hoey helped himself to a magnificent hat-trick to hand Gray's side their second league defeat of the season.

Speaking about the defeat, Gray said: "Our league form has been very inconsistent.

"We have yet to put in a proper 90 minute performance of any sort.

"I feel we have been creating lots of chances without being clinical enough and it has cost us a lot of points."