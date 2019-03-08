Search

Gray believes Hendon were deserving of FA Cup win over Little Common

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 September 2019

Hendon scorer Romario Jonas (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray believes his side were deserving of their 1-0 FA Cup win against Little Common on Saturday.

Romario Jonas' goal in the 81st minute sealed the win for his side against a team two steps below them in the football pyramid.

The Greens had a number of chances to go ahead but finally took the lead late on through Jonas' powerful header.

Gray said: "Games like that are always difficult. The pitch was dry and bobbly.

"It's a cup final for them. We just needed to get the result.

"Normally if you do things correctly, in the end you should go through.

"We had a few chances to make it more comfortable but they were in our faces.

"They gave a good account of themselves."

Hendon will now face the winner of the replay between Deeping Rangers and AFC Sudbury in the second qualifying round.

