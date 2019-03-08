Gray backs himself to turn Hendon's season around

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Jimmy Gray insists that he is the right man to turn Hendon's fortunes around after his side suffered their fifth league defeat of the season against Hayes & Yeading.

The Greens suffered a narrow 3-2 away loss following a 3-0 defeat to Salisbury on Saturday and sit second from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

But Gray remains confident that results will improve under his management.

"I am coming under a lot of criticism at the moment and rightly so but I know I am the right man to move us forward," he said.

"I am working tirelessly behind the scenes and feel we are so close to being a very good side.

"Football is fine margins and we are slightly on the wrong side of that margin but some with some players coming back to fitness and a tweak here and there we will be back on the right side of it I'm sure."

Hendon will now travel away to face second place Truro City on Saturday, who drew 3-3 with Poole Town on Tuesday.

Slough Town loanee Francis Amartey, who has extended his stay with the club by another month, gave his side the lead against Hayes in the 18th minute with a neat finish.

But Omar Rowe equalised before half-time with Hassan Jalloh putting the home side ahead three minutes after the restart.

Former Hendon man Ogo Obi then scored from the spot, with Amartey bagging his second of the game two minutes from time.

With eight first team players unavailable, Gray handed debuts to youngsters Toby Byron and Obinna Ogbonna, who have both now signed for the club, as has defender Ed Cook.

Gray added: "I was proud of the lads. We are down to the bare minimum with no less than eight first team players missing but we could maybe have won the game.

"I don't think anyone could have argued if we had gone in at half-time 4-1 up, having hit the bar, the post, had one off the line and a one-on-one which the keeper got a touch to and went one inch wide of the post.

"Unfortunately, we conceded very soft goals. We have no luck going our way either."