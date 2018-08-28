Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Jason Roberts Foundation host Cyrille Regis memorial event

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 February 2019

Ricky Hill, Ed Stein, David Regis, Ian Wright and Mark Stein at the Cyrille Regis memorial event (pic: Jason Roberts Foundation)

Ricky Hill, Ed Stein, David Regis, Ian Wright and Mark Stein at the Cyrille Regis memorial event (pic: Jason Roberts Foundation)

Archant

The Jason Roberts Foundation hosted the first memorial year service for the late, great Cyrille Regis on Sunday at the Stonebridge Arena with family and friends from the local community coming together to celebrate the life of the football icon.

Regis, who was a trustee at the foundation, tragically passed away last year at the age of 60 after a sudden heart attack that sent reverberations around the football fraternity.

Broadcaster and lifelong West Bromwich Albion fan Adrian Chiles was in attendance on the night, along with representatives of the London Baggies club, for whom Regis was a club legend after a successful playing spell there in the 1970s.

There were also several former professional footballers there on the night, with the Stein brothers, Ricky Hill and Cyrille’s brother Dave speaking movingly about the impact the Brent legend had on and off the field.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year,” said Dave. “It’s gone so quick and not having my big brother no longer beside me has been really hard to take.

“Doing things like this keep his memory alive though and bring me and my family comfort about the impact he made during his life. He was a good, honest, kind man and I miss him very much.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also popped in to pay his respects to a man who he has previously said created the pathway for him to become a professional footballer.

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Five year leak in Neasden causing danger for pedestrians as it wears away footpath

Hazardous footpath in Neasden

Disabled mum’s battle after being rehoused in dirty Harlesden hostel

Sarah Martin with son Ishmael Parker and brother Andrew Martin outside the family home they were evicted from

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Five year leak in Neasden causing danger for pedestrians as it wears away footpath

Hazardous footpath in Neasden

Disabled mum’s battle after being rehoused in dirty Harlesden hostel

Sarah Martin with son Ishmael Parker and brother Andrew Martin outside the family home they were evicted from

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Jason Roberts Foundation host Cyrille Regis memorial event

Ricky Hill, Ed Stein, David Regis, Ian Wright and Mark Stein at the Cyrille Regis memorial event (pic: Jason Roberts Foundation)

McClaren happy with QPR’s patient display after getting past Portsmouth in FA Cup

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

National League South: Truro City 1 Wealdstone 2

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography)

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

‘Litany of gross failings’ uncovered at Woodfield School as delayed partnership with Village School draws near

Governors have voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists