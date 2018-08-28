Jason Roberts Foundation host Cyrille Regis memorial event

Ricky Hill, Ed Stein, David Regis, Ian Wright and Mark Stein at the Cyrille Regis memorial event (pic: Jason Roberts Foundation) Archant

The Jason Roberts Foundation hosted the first memorial year service for the late, great Cyrille Regis on Sunday at the Stonebridge Arena with family and friends from the local community coming together to celebrate the life of the football icon.

Regis, who was a trustee at the foundation, tragically passed away last year at the age of 60 after a sudden heart attack that sent reverberations around the football fraternity.

Broadcaster and lifelong West Bromwich Albion fan Adrian Chiles was in attendance on the night, along with representatives of the London Baggies club, for whom Regis was a club legend after a successful playing spell there in the 1970s.

There were also several former professional footballers there on the night, with the Stein brothers, Ricky Hill and Cyrille’s brother Dave speaking movingly about the impact the Brent legend had on and off the field.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year,” said Dave. “It’s gone so quick and not having my big brother no longer beside me has been really hard to take.

“Doing things like this keep his memory alive though and bring me and my family comfort about the impact he made during his life. He was a good, honest, kind man and I miss him very much.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also popped in to pay his respects to a man who he has previously said created the pathway for him to become a professional footballer.