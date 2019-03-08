Search

Jacob Mendy happy with start to life at Wealdstone

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2019

Jacob Mendy scoring for Wealdstone against Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Adam Williams

Jacob Mendy scoring for Wealdstone against Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Wealdstone winger Jacob Mendy speaks after scoring against Hemel Hempstead.

Winger Jacob Mendy says he is happy with the start he has made to life at Wealdstone after joining the club in June.

Mendy, who was signed from Carshalton Athletic, came off the bench to score his side's third goal against Hemel Hempstead in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

He also got on the scoresheet against Braintree Town and says he has settled in well at the club.

Speaking after the game against Hemel Hempstead, he said: "I'm feeling really good. I'm happy with my performance.

"I was ready, these are the opportunities I've been waiting for so mentally I was ready.

"It feels really good, I feel like people like me here so I'm happy.

"Everyone has received me really good, I have a good relationship with everyone so I'm happy."

The youngster played for Atletico Madrid as a youth player and is delighted that he has been able to add goals to Dean Brennan's side.

He added: "It's really important for me because obviously I'm a winger, I've brought something to the team and I'm happy to do it with goals.

"I'm hoping to get into the starting 11. This is what I've been working for all these weeks so I'm trying to get there.

"I just have to say thank you to him (Brennan) because he brought me here and put his trust in me."

Manager Brennan is also pleased with how his new signing has started and admits he has staked his claim for a place in the starting 11.

Brennan said: "He wants to score goals, Mendy is all about scoring goals and I think we have a gem on our hands."

