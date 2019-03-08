Search

Islamia Primary School victorious at Brent football tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 June 2019

Islamia Primary School won the Brent Schools World Cup tournament. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Islamia Primary School won the Brent Schools World Cup tournament. Picture: Chris Ampofo

A school in Queens Park emerged as Under-11 winners at the Brent Schools World Cup tournament.

The competition, organised by Brent Schools' Football Association, coincides with the Women's World Cup and has been set up to encourage girls to participate in football.

Islamia Primary School faced Oakington Manor Primary School in the final, emerging as champions by winning 3-2 on penalties following a goalless draw.

The Under-9s tournament was won by a team from Princess Frederica C OF E Primary School.

Brent Schools' Football Association chair Chris Ampofo said: "It was great to see so many girls playing today. Congratulations to Islamia and their coach Mr Robbins, they were superb all day and are worthy champions."

Open football trials are also set to be held for the chance to represent Brent at the London Youth Games in July.

The under-14 trials will be held at Capital City Academy on Saturday, June 22 from 12pm until 2pm and again on Wednesday, June 26 from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Islamia Primary School victorious at Brent football tournament

