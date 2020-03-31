Search

Injuries plagued Harrow’s season says Baker as campaign comes to premature end

PUBLISHED: 13:30 31 March 2020

The Harrow Borough team during their game against Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

The Harrow Borough team during their game against Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

@GRAVIS.VISUALS

Steve Baker says injury problems held his Harrow Borough side back this season after the campaign ended with them sitting 17th in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

All results were officially expunged and the season declared null and void by the Football Association (FA) last week because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there will be no promotion or relegation.

Baker believes his side were edging towards survival and although it would not have mattered regardless, he believes injuries were the main factor behind not finishing in the top-half.

“We had some really hard runs this year and I’ve never known a season with injuries like it,” he said.

“I know we all get injuries and we have to overcome them but in my five years at Harrow it’s the worst it’s ever been and we’re not in a position to keep going out and signing other players to replace them.

“I think if we didn’t have the injuries we had this year we’d have been comfortably in the top ten which is punching well above where we should be finishing which is what we did last year.

“The decision wasn’t of massive impact to us but my personal opinion is I think they made the decision too early.”

The decision to expunge all results has sparked a backlash, with more than 60 clubs signing a letter to the FA asking them to reconsider the decision.

Clubs have also been left without vital matchday revenue and Baker believes many will suffer as a result.

He added: “We’re not in a good position but that’s probably along with 99pc of other clubs.

“All the players were paid up until last Saturday so we’re not miles behind because we pay weekly anyway but the club have written to all the players explaining the process at the minute because we don’t have a pot we can just pay players out of.

“I personally think you might see a few non-league clubs go under even with these government schemes because a lot of these clubs won’t fall in line for them.

“Hopefully everyone comes through it at the right end but I think you may see one or two that maybe don’t.”

