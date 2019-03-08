Search

Impressive comeback sees Brent U11s beat Barnet

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2019

The Brent Under-11s team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

The Brent Under-11s team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Archant

Brent Under-11s pulled off a spectacular comeback against Barnet in the U11 Batchelor Cup to prevail as 4-2 winners.

The impressive Cayden had the chance to put Brent into the lead early on but, after being brought down in the box, put his spot-kick wide.

However, three minutes later Barnet made Brent pay as they edged into the lead.

But Brent responded well to going behind and bounced back in style as Cayden atoned for his earlier miss to grab two goals.

Armend also got in on the goals to help his side to commanding 4-2 victory.

Brent coach Joe Pascoe said: "The really pleasing thing from the game was that we brought in three new players and we outworked them.

"We could have scored more, I'm proud of the team.

"The boys really grew in confidence and the players matched Barnet's energy and controlled the game."

