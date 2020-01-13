Search

Hillside AFC win Community Cohesion Cup after special visit from Premier League legend

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020

Andy Cole visits Hillside AFC in Brent. Picture: Otis Roberts

Andy Cole visits Hillside AFC in Brent. Picture: Otis Roberts

Archant

Hillside AFC were crowned the winners of the Under-18s Community Cohesion Cup in a thrilling game decided by penalties at the Bridgestone Arena.

The competition took place on Sunday, January 5, with the Brent boys coming up against RC Lens of west London for the community cup final in the London Youth Premier League.

Former Manchester United striker and Premier League legend Andy Cole visited Hillside AFC to give them a pep talk for the game.

Cole is a patron of the Jason Roberts Foundation (JRF), set up the by the former Blackburn, West Brom and Reading striker, which has been working with Hillside AFC.

JRF CEO Otis Roberts said: "We have been working with Hillside as part of our aim higher programme, which raises aspirations and promotes diversionary activities and provides access to qualifications and pathways in Brent and we are extremely proud of them and their work on and off the field."

