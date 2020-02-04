Hendon boss Allinson disappointed with performance in fifth consecutive win

Hendon players congratulate nNo.9 Joe White on his opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson insists it shows how far they've come since his arrival as he was disappointed with their 2-1 win over Yate Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A brace from Joe White helped seal the three points for the Greens at Silver Jubilee Park despite what the boss described as not their best performance.

But regardless of the performance the victory meant they've now won five consecutive league matches.

"It's perfect, although I felt we weren't quite at the races, I feel it was our worse performance of the last five games but having said that it's nice sometimes to win when you've not played very well.

"I think that shows how far the side has come on that we can be disappointed that we've won a game as when I first took over if we had won a game and played that bad I'd have been over the moon.

You may also want to watch:

"We've just got to keep going in the right direction now, I've put Saturday down to a little bit of an off performance, but we won the game so I can't be too disappointed."

The former Biggleswade Town manager was quick to praise striker White for his impact in the match and in recent weeks.

"I think that's six goals he's got now the lad, he's a very good lad, and Joe plays his best when he's smiling and he's doing that at the moment.

"There is no doubt he will go on a run of games where he doesn't score a goal, but while he's scoring at the moment and keeps being happy and playing with a smile, he'll do what he does.

"When he does go through that little drought he'll continue to work hard and as I say even with the team we're going to go through performances where we do lose games, but it's how we come back from it.

"Joe is playing really well at the moment and deserves all of the credit that he is getting, he's scoring goals, so long may it continue."