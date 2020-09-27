Search

Hendon suffer heavy defeat at home to Truro City

PUBLISHED: 16:08 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 27 September 2020

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Derek Beech

Southern League Premier South: Hendon 0 Truro City 4

Hendon’s home league campaign got off to the worst possible start as they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by a highly impressive Truro City side this afternoon.

Connor Riley-Lowe gave the visitors the lead after 14 minutes, an advantage which they held until half-time before three goals in 20 second half minutes killed the contest off in the White Tigers’ favour.

Dan Rooney slotted home the second before Tyler Harvey made it 3-0 midway through the period from the penalty spot.

Substitute Rocky Neal completed the scoring 11 minutes from the end following up Jonathan North’s outstanding save to complete an impressive afternoon’s work for the Cornishmen.

Next up for the Greens is a trip to Walton Casuals on Tuesday evening as they look to get their first league win of the season.

