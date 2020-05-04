Search

Hendon to host virtual clash as Legends face Allinson’s 2019/20 squad in simulation

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 May 2020

Niko Muir's converted penalty in the seventh minute was his 39th goal of the season, 32nd league goal of the season and his 50th for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon will be hosting a virtual match between Lee Allinson’s current squad and a team of Hendon Legends voted for by supporters later this month.

With the Southern League season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic as Hendon sat in 14th place and declared null and void, with all results expunged, the club have missed out on matchday income from five home fixtures which never took place at Silver Jubilee Park.

And so a panel of long-term supporters came up with a short list of former legends for fans to vote for throughout the whole of last week before an 18-man squad was revealed at the weekend.

The Legends chosen cover the years 1944-2019, made a combined total of 6,017 appearances for the Greens, scoring 676 goals, with eight of them winning league titles, 11 being Wembley Stadium cup winners and a total of 90 league and cup winners’ medals between them.

The two goalkeepers chosen were John Swannell (594 appearances) and Gary McCann (196), while the six defenders include Amateur Cup winners Tony Jennings (155), Gary Hand (619), Peter Deadman (552) and David Hogwood (440), plus Alan Campbell (395) and Elliott Brathwaite (97).

The midfielders picked are Amateur Cup winners Laurie Topp (587) and Rod Haider (696), Dave Diedhiou (382), Bulgarian international and 1994 World Cup semi-finalist Bontcho Guentchev (83), the late Dermot Drummy (348), Ashley Nathaniel-George (59) and Darren Currie (46), who went on to play almost 600 times in the Football League.

And the strikers selected include Amateur Cup winner John Baker (346 apps, 138 goals), Northern Ireland international Iain Dowie (132, 78) who joined Luton Town for a club record £30,000 transfer in 1989 and Niko Muir (90, 51), who is now with Hartlepool United.

The simulated match will take place on Saturday May 23, at 3pm, and virtual admission is now available for £10, as well as Legends sponsorship for £10.

Fans can also pre-order a programme (£2.50), buy 50/50 tickets at £1 each or 6 for £5 and golden goal tickets for £1. Go to hfcsa.org/product-category/special-matches to purchase.

Money raised from the event will go towards the club’s 12th Man Fund.

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Tributes to father-of-three motorcyclist David Mitchell who crashed and died on A406 North Circular

David Mitchell was a traffic maintenance worker. Picture: Nadine Mitchell

Dudden Hill councillor 'deeply sorry' for posting antisemitic video to a community support WhatsApp group

Cllr Aslam Choudry, Dudden Hill Labour

Man charged with murdering woman following fatal fire in Stonebridge

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

