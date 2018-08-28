Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hendon hope losing run finally ends against Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 January 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens beaten 3-0 at Metropolitan Police last Saturday — their eighth straight loss

Off-form Hendon will be hoping Saturday’s match at home to Tiverton Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South sees them end a run of eight straight defeats.

The Greens saw their dreadful form continue last Saturday with a 3-0 loss away to Metropolitan Police.

Jack Mazzone fired the Met into a first-half lead, before Max Blackmore and Jonathan Hippolyte added to the hosts’ tally after the interval.

Hendon boss James Gray will hope his team can turn things around against Tiverton on Saturday in a match that has been dedicated to a former Greens player.

Dermot Drummy spent 10 years with Hendon during his playing days, before going on to have great success as a youth coach with Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

Drummy tragically took his own life in 2017 and Saturday’s match has been dedicated in his honour.

There will be a bucket collection on the day to raise funds for Samaritans and Mind, the mental healthy charity.

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Park Royal shisha cafe Beirut Nights breaks tobacco advertising rules

Beirut Nights in Park Royal. Picture: Google

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Brent Council’s cleaning services bought back in house following tenant and union complaints

Brent Council is bringing cleaning services back in house. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Park Royal shisha cafe Beirut Nights breaks tobacco advertising rules

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brent Council’s cleaning services bought back in house following tenant and union complaints

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon hope losing run finally ends against Tiverton

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

CRICKET: Lord’s capacity to rise to 31,000 after £50m redevelopment plans given green light

The Lord's Media Centre overlooks the Compton and Edrich Stands. CREDIT @laythy29

Barry Gardiner’s Brexit speech moves to defend ‘demonised’ Leave voters on immigration issue

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists