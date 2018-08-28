Hendon hope losing run finally ends against Tiverton

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Greens beaten 3-0 at Metropolitan Police last Saturday — their eighth straight loss

Off-form Hendon will be hoping Saturday’s match at home to Tiverton Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South sees them end a run of eight straight defeats.

The Greens saw their dreadful form continue last Saturday with a 3-0 loss away to Metropolitan Police.

Jack Mazzone fired the Met into a first-half lead, before Max Blackmore and Jonathan Hippolyte added to the hosts’ tally after the interval.

Hendon boss James Gray will hope his team can turn things around against Tiverton on Saturday in a match that has been dedicated to a former Greens player.

Dermot Drummy spent 10 years with Hendon during his playing days, before going on to have great success as a youth coach with Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

Drummy tragically took his own life in 2017 and Saturday’s match has been dedicated in his honour.

There will be a bucket collection on the day to raise funds for Samaritans and Mind, the mental healthy charity.