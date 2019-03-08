Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hendon look to take giant stride to safety against Taunton

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 April 2019

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Greesn were beaten 3-0 away to Farnborough last weekend

Hendon will hope to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they entertain title hopefuls Taunton Town on Saturday.

Ahead of what is set to be a crucial Easter weekend in the division, the Greens are five points clear of the bottom three.

A win for James Gray's men against Taunton on Saturday, coupled with results elsewhere going their way, may in fact be enough to see his side secure safety.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit will be keen to bounce back against the Peacocks following a 3-0 loss at play-off hopefuls Farnborough last weekend.

Hendon looked to be heading into half-time at Boro with the score goalless, but conceded the opener to Connor Cullen shortly before the break.

The Greens fell further behind 14 minutes into the second half, with Robert Hylton-Bartley netting for the hosts.

And there was to be more disappointment for Gray's men in the 68th minute when Kurtis Cumberbatch added Farnborough's third of the afternoon.

Thankfully the win was not as perilous to the Silver Jubilee Park outfit's hopes of survival as it may have been, with many of the teams below them also slipping up.

It means Hendon remain on course to beat the drop this term, but they know their safety mission is still far from complete.

The Greens will hope to take another stride towards safety with a positive result against a Taunton side who still harbour hopes of catching leaders and South West rivals Weymouth.

The last meeting between the two teams saw the spoils shared following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Somerset in August.

Ricardo German nabbed a hat-trick for Gray's men that day, but has since moved to Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Other players that featured on that day for the Greens were Danny Boness, Stephane Ngamvoulou, Laste Dombaxe and Marvin Morgan, all of whom have also since departed with only four of the 11 that started that day still with Hendon.

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Work to begin constructing Brent’s tallest tower in Alperton

How Alperton's Minavil House will look when it's finished

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Work to begin constructing Brent’s tallest tower in Alperton

How Alperton's Minavil House will look when it's finished

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon look to take giant stride to safety against Taunton

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Cricklewood teenager to run her first marathon following her mum’s mental health breakdown

Ellie Doherty

Brondesbury’s Smith in MCC squad for Central America tour

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Squad character will pull R’s over the line

Darnell Furlong (left) and Jordan Cousins will hope to help Queens Park Rangers secure safety (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists