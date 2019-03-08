Hendon look to take giant stride to safety against Taunton

Greesn were beaten 3-0 away to Farnborough last weekend

Hendon will hope to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they entertain title hopefuls Taunton Town on Saturday.

Ahead of what is set to be a crucial Easter weekend in the division, the Greens are five points clear of the bottom three.

A win for James Gray's men against Taunton on Saturday, coupled with results elsewhere going their way, may in fact be enough to see his side secure safety.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit will be keen to bounce back against the Peacocks following a 3-0 loss at play-off hopefuls Farnborough last weekend.

Hendon looked to be heading into half-time at Boro with the score goalless, but conceded the opener to Connor Cullen shortly before the break.

The Greens fell further behind 14 minutes into the second half, with Robert Hylton-Bartley netting for the hosts.

And there was to be more disappointment for Gray's men in the 68th minute when Kurtis Cumberbatch added Farnborough's third of the afternoon.

Thankfully the win was not as perilous to the Silver Jubilee Park outfit's hopes of survival as it may have been, with many of the teams below them also slipping up.

It means Hendon remain on course to beat the drop this term, but they know their safety mission is still far from complete.

The Greens will hope to take another stride towards safety with a positive result against a Taunton side who still harbour hopes of catching leaders and South West rivals Weymouth.

The last meeting between the two teams saw the spoils shared following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Somerset in August.

Ricardo German nabbed a hat-trick for Gray's men that day, but has since moved to Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Other players that featured on that day for the Greens were Danny Boness, Stephane Ngamvoulou, Laste Dombaxe and Marvin Morgan, all of whom have also since departed with only four of the 11 that started that day still with Hendon.