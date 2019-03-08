Search

Hendon hope to avoid final-day devastation against Swindon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 April 2019

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Greens drew 2-2 at Chesham United on Monday after losing 3-2 at home to Taunton Town last weekend

Hendon's fight to avoid relegation in the Evo-Stik South Premier South goes down to the final day on Saturday when they entertain Swindon Supermarine.

With just one game remaining this term, the Greens are just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

James Gray's men hold a narrow advantage over Walton Casuals, who occupy the final spot in the drop zone and make the trip to Merthyr Town this weekend.

With things so tight at the bottom, the Silver Jubilee Park outfit know the best way to avoid relegation is to claim all three points at the weekend.

Hendon were made to rue a stoppage-time penalty away to Chesham United on Monday as they could only muster a 2-2 draw.

The Greens led at half-time courtesy of a penalty from Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, before David Pearce drew the General level early in the second half.

Hippolyte-Patrick scored again from the spot to restore the lead for Gray's men in the 74th as the visitors looked on course for what would have been a vital win.

Instead, a stoppage-time penalty from Pearce ensured the spoils were shared, much to the disappointment of the Silver Jubilee Park outfit.

The draw at Chesham followed another disappointing loss on Saturday as Hendon went down 3-2 at home to Taunton Town.

The Greens trailed 2-1 at the break at the weekend, with a goal from Hippolyte-Patrick sandwiching two Andrew Neal efforts.

Neal then completed his hat-trick from the spot with four minutes to go, but an Ogo Obi goal late on offered Gray's men hope of a comeback.

Sadly that never materialised as the Silver Jubilee Park outfit slipped to a defeat against the promotion hopefuls.

Thankfully Hendon were able to recover on Monday and pick up one point in their quest to avoid relegation.

With the pressure on them this weekend, they know a win against Swindon could be all-important.

If they are unable to get the victory, then all eyes may well turn to see how events are unfolding elsehwhere.

