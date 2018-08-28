Hendon desperate to get the better of Salisbury in bid to end overdue wait for victory

Jacob Gardiner-Smith, making his debut as a sub, latches onto a driven pass but just misses the target

Greens played out goalless draw at Beaconsfield Town last Saturday

Hendon are intent on making sure their long wait for a win does not continue past their Evo-Stik South Premier South match at home to Salisbury on Saturday.

The Greens are without a triumph in their last 10 league matches, a run stretching back to their success over Merthyr Town on December 1.

The Silver Jubilee Park have not been helped by their poor defensive record over that spell, with a nine-game run without a league clean sheet only ending last weekend.

Hendon boss James Gray saw his team battle bravely to earn a 0-0 draw at Beaconsfield Town for their second stalemate in a row.

Though it lacked goals, the game was not without moments of interest as Rams midfielder Bajram Pashaj broke his arm in the first half which led to a lengthy delay.

There was more drama in the second period too as the Greens’ Romario Jonas saw red in the 89th minute after picking up his second booking.

The point was a welcome one for the Silver Jubilee Park side, though, as they now look to be embroiled in a relegation fight despite being among the front runners in the early part of the season.

Gray’s men have won just two of their last 16 matches in the league, taking just 10 points from a possible 48.

Their struggles over that run may stem from a 3-1 loss in their previous meeting against Salisbury on November 3.

Hendon went into that game off the back of three straight wins in all competitions, but saw that run ended by the Whites.

The Greens started strongly and took the lead through Connor Calcutt in the seventh minute of that game, but trailed 2-1 at the break and conceded a third late on.

It marked the start of the run of just two wins in 16 which has seen Gray’s men slide down the table at an alarming pace.

Off the back of two consecutive draws, however, some confidence may be returning to the Hendon side ahead of Saturday’s reverse fixture against Salisbury.

And the weekend would be as good a time as any for the Greens to end their overdue wait for a league win.

And if they can bring their poor form to an end on Saturday, Gray will hope that kick-starts his team’s campaign.