Hendon reveal 2019/20 award winners

Shaun Lucien celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon revealed their award winners for the 2019/20 season online on Saturday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Southern League campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March with Hendon in 14th place, and eventually declared null and void with all results expunged.

But the club still celebrated those who had made the biggest impact on and off the pitch in a ceremony presented by Jatin Guntupalli.

Tony Wood, of the Supporters’ Association, first announced the supporter of the season as being the Harrison family.

He said: “Well done to Margaret, wife of the late Gerry Harrison who has been a previous winner, son and daughter Roger and Nina and granddaughter Sophie. Many congratulations to all of you.”

And the supporters’ player of the year award went to club captain Tommy Brewer, with Luke Tingey the runner-up.

The players’ player of the season prize was announced by Brewer as Eddie Oshodi.

Brewer said: “He is someone I voted for. He has been a rock for us, chipped in with a few goals as well and is a pleasure to have around the changing room. I’m not sure his first touch deserves it!”

The manager’s player of the season award went to Shaun Lucien and boss Lee Allinson said: “He was my first signing when I got to the club, didn’t have the greatest of times when he first came to the club, so to come back on his own before everyone else came across and play the way he did for the season, I thought he was outstanding.

“He stood out for me, showed his loyalty to me as well and that goes a long, long way. He’s a very good player and a better person.”

After a fan vote, the goal of the season award went to Liam Brooks for his beautiful strike against Weston and he said: “Thank you to everyone who voted and my teammates and management. Without them I wouldn’t have scored that goal.”

You may also want to watch:

Finally, the Chairman’s Award went to the Hendon FC website team, chosen by Simon Lawrence, who gave a host of thanks to various people involved at the club before revealing the winners.

He said: “I want to thank Jimmy Gray, his staff and players, and Lee Allinson, his staff and players and Kate for all the work they’ve done throughout the entire season.

“I want to thank Faye Allinson and the family for the way they have embraced the club, we’ve loved sharing the last few months with you and hope we get to share many more in future.

“I want to thank all our supporters, those who travelled around the country and West Country supporting Hendon away from home and those who come to watch at Silver Jubilee Park. Particular thanks to those who patiently supported the board during the difficult times of September and October and stuck with us, we greatly appreciate it and hope your patience was rewarded.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the football club board and supporters’ club board for all of their hard work and the supporters’ association, Tony, Sandra and the rest of the committee who year in, year out do everything they can to support the club financially, it is greatly appreciated.

“Thank you to everybody at Silver Jubilee Park for everything you’ve done this season, from the ever-improving facilities or helping us to embed ourselves in our local community, we’re all looking forward to seeing the efforts around the refurbishments when we come back.

“Thank you to all our sponsors, advertisers and everybody connected with the club who has provided financial support throughout this year. We’re a fans-owned club, the board can only equip Lee with the budget the supporters allow us, so thank you indeed.

“It’s going to be very strange times for all clubs. We’re not going to be immune, we will have to cut our cloth accordingly so I hope we can call on you once again to provide some support to enable Lee to put together a competitive team for next season.

“I want to thank all of our volunteers, we are blessed. The ones we do have are fantastic servants to the club so a big thank you to all our volunteers and particular to Daz, who not only corals the volunteers from a match-day perspective but does so much behind the scenes that you’ll never get to hear about but without whom the club simply wouldn’t be able to operate.

“It has been the year of media and social media so thank you very much to those people who look after the programme, the Instagram account, the Twitter account, the official Hendon FC facebook account and unofficial fans of Hendon FC page. Collectively, you’re all doing so much to project the Hendon brand and share it.

“Big thanks in particular to the American component of our team Marina, who seems to drop everything when anybody and everybody asks her to do stuff. She does it willingly and unsparingly and it is greatly appreciated.

“The biggest component is our website team. Chris Rogers has painstakingly put together the archive alongside Steve, Phil and John Rogers. Steve contributed so many hours maintaining and updating the website, Phil conceived, designed, built and refurbished the website and John more recently has come on board to do the day-to-day maintenance, we’re blessed to have the Rogers family involved and to have been involved for so long.

“The website team has been around in various guises for over 20 years now, hit their anniversary last November. While it’s not my habit to award the Chairman’s Award to a group of people, I’m going to step away from the norm. Thank you very much for everything you’ve done. Your award is greatly deserved.”