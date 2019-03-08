Hendon begin recruitment for next season

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray is well underway with his recruitment for the 2019/20 Evo-Stik South season.

Charlie Smith lines up a shot

The Greens have already agreed terms with seven players from last season's squad including Jacob Gardiner-Smith, Luke Tingey, Romario Jonas, Ogo Obi, Connor Calcutt, Charlie Smith, and Ryan Hope.

Lewis Toomey has opted to leave the club, despite only joining in December from Hayes & Yeading United.

He made 16 appearances for the club but has decided to take on a new challenge.

Gardiner-Smith originally joined the club in January from National League South side St Albans City on dual-registration.

The midfielder went on to make 16 appearances for Hendon over the second-half of the campaign.

The club's longest-serving player Luke Tingey has agreed to return for another season.

Tingey joined on the eve of the 2015/16 season and has been a regular ever since - passing 150 appearances for the club last term.

Defender Romario Jonas is also returning after joining from Ashford Town last summer.

The 22-year-old impressed throughout the campaign, netting twice in 34 appearances.

Striker Ogo Obi will be hoping to stamp his mark more this term after joining in January and making 15 appearances.

Most of his appearances were from the bench but he still managed to find the net three times during his brief stint.

Another striker Connor Calcutt is back after netting eight times for the Greens in 30 appearances.

Calcutt originally joined from Farnborough in October, 2018.

Charlie Smith is also back for another season after scoring the goal that turned out to be the crucial winner in March at home to Basingtoke Town, his only goal to date in 16 games.

Midfielder Ryan Hope returns after playing a key role in the club's survival.

He joined from Southall in January, went on to make 17 appearances, finding the net twice as well as receiving recognition with a call-up to the FA XI's squad for their game with the Bedfordshire FA last month.