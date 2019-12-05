Hendon boss Allinson wants to build on positive performances

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson wants to build on his side's last two positive performances when they take on Merthyr Town this weekend.

The Greens will welcome The Romans to Avenue Park on Saturday as they desperately search for points to pull themselves out of the Bet Victor Southern Premier South relegation zone under their new boss.

They head into the clash on the back of a 2-0 win over AFC Dunstable in the Middlesex Senior Cup in midweek and a 2-2 draw with Blackfield & Langley in the league last weekend.

"We're coming off the back of two positive performances and hopefully we can carry that into Saturday," said Allinson.

"I feel the squad is there, we're trying to bring one more in this week, if that's done then great if not we'll try for the week after.

"I'm very happy with the squad now and I feel it's where I want it, it's what we've been trying to get together the last few weeks, so hopefully it can now gel."

The former Biggleswade Town manager knows they face a stern test against Merthyr at the weekend thanks to his contacts around the league.

"I've spoken to a lot of people about them and they say their position lies at the moment as I think they're a top-five side," he added.

"I know Walton Casuals' old assistant manager very well and he said that they were the best side that came there this year, so we won't take them lightly.

"I know some of their players and they're ex-National League South players, so if we're not on our game, then we'll be in for a hard afternoon. If we play like we did last night (Tuesday) we have a great chance of getting the points.

"We've got three very important games coming up in terms of where teams are in the league and how good they are. Two of them away to Poole and Taunton, so we've got to try and pick up as much as we can in those games, and then go into games that are very tough and all very winnable.

"Hopefully by that time we can start showing what we're made of, I felt that we did that last night (Tuesday)."