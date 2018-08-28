Search

Hendon aim to end winless run against Kings Langley

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 January 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens have lost their last six in the league, including a defeat at Chesham United on New Year’s Day

Hendon will aim to end a run of six straight defeats in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday when they host Kings Langley.

The Greens have been in poor form of late, with the most recent defeat coming on New Year’s Day as they went down 1-0 at Chesham United.

Manager Jimmy Gray looked to have guided his team to a point in their first match of 2019, only for Bradley Clayton to score a late winner for the Generals.

It leaves the Silver Jubilee Park outfit without a victory since beaten Merthyr Town 3-1 at home on December 1.

Having started the campaign brightly, Hendon’s poor form has seen them fall away from the play-off places with the team now in mid-table.

There is still plenty of time, though, for the Greens to move back into contention to make the play-offs – as long as they can turn their form around soon.

