Hendon host Poole Town as they look for second league win of season

Hendon host high-flying Poole Town on Saturday as they look for just their second league win of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greens came back from two goals down to beat Deeping Rangers at home 3-2 in the FA Cup in their last outing.

Despite losing just twice in the league this season, Hendon have drawn four of their seven games and languish near the bottom of the BetVictor Southern Premier South table.

Gray was encouraged by the second half performance against Deeping and is hoping his side can replicate that in their next game.

"They don't get any easier. They're not much different to last season, they are a really good squad," he said,.

"A lot of the boys who are there are the ones that got promoted to the Conference South.

"They are one of my top teams to be right up there.

"We've got confidence, I'm pretty happy with what I've got in my squad.

"Some of the young boys that came on in the cup really changed the game for us.

"They will be in my thoughts to start the game.

"I may have got the formation wrong in previous games. I'm trying to get our best players on the pitch , maybe they're not the best players for the formation."