Search

Advanced search

Hendon host Poole Town as they look for second league win of season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 September 2019

Hendon host high-flying Poole Town on Saturday as they look for just their second league win of the season.

The Greens came back from two goals down to beat Deeping Rangers at home 3-2 in the FA Cup in their last outing.

Despite losing just twice in the league this season, Hendon have drawn four of their seven games and languish near the bottom of the BetVictor Southern Premier South table.

Gray was encouraged by the second half performance against Deeping and is hoping his side can replicate that in their next game.

"They don't get any easier. They're not much different to last season, they are a really good squad," he said,.

"A lot of the boys who are there are the ones that got promoted to the Conference South.

"They are one of my top teams to be right up there.

"We've got confidence, I'm pretty happy with what I've got in my squad.

"Some of the young boys that came on in the cup really changed the game for us.

"They will be in my thoughts to start the game.

"I may have got the formation wrong in previous games. I'm trying to get our best players on the pitch , maybe they're not the best players for the formation."

Most Read

Craig Small murder: Harlesden grime artist charged as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley shooting

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Medical centre in Queen’s Park rated ‘Inadequate’ by Care Quality Commission chiefs

Park House Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Most Read

Craig Small murder: Harlesden grime artist charged as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley shooting

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Medical centre in Queen’s Park rated ‘Inadequate’ by Care Quality Commission chiefs

Park House Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon host Poole Town as they look for second league win of season

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Cricket: Bamber ends with maiden five-wicket haul for Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Rugby World Cup: England 45 USA 7

England's Owen Farrell after the final whistle in the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists