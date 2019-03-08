Search

Hendon hope for more joy against Hartley

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 March 2019

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Greens recorded a 5-2 success away to Staines Town last weekend

Hendon will hope to deliver another timely boost to their battle against relegation when they host Hartley Wintney in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

The Greens pulled four points clear of the bottom three last weekend with an emphatic 5-2 success away to already-relegated Staines Town.

James Gray’s men got off to a brilliant start in that fixture, with Conor Calcutt putting the visitors ahead in just the ninth minute.

Luke Tingey then doubled the Silver Jubilee Park outfit’s lead 16 minutes later to put the away side in a commanding position.

With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick added Hendon’s third from the penalty spot.

There was still time for a fourth goal before the interval, with Calcutt scoring his second of the match for the Greens in the 40th minute.

Matty Harriot then stretched the advantage to five for Gray’s men with his goal in the 55th minute.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit will have been disappointed with what happened after that as Staines mustered two consolation goals to stop the visitors from keeping a clean sheet.

Andy Jurret scored for Town in the 55th minute, while Lewis Lavender grabbed the Swans’ second six minutes from time.

The success, though, was certainly a timely one for Hendon as they put distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

With the end of the season fast approaching, the Greens sit 16th, but just nine points separate eighth-placed Farnborough from Gosport Borough, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

Gray’s men next welcome Hartley, who themselves are still involved in the scrap to survive and are just three points better off than their hosts on Saturday.

Both teams will be gunning to do all they can to claim all three points, with the Silver Jubilee Park side aiming to win consecutive league games for the first time since October.

When Hendon last faced the Row in October, they collected a 3-2 success and they will hope to replicate that success in the return fixture.

