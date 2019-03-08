Search

Hendon and Harrow to remain in Evo-Stik South Premier South

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 May 2019

Hendon and Harrow Borough are set to do battle in the Evo-Stik South Premier South again next season (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon and Harrow Borough are set to do battle in the Evo-Stik South Premier South again next season (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

The Step 1-6 allocations for the 2019/20 season were announced on Sunday morning

Hendon and Harrow Borough are set to remain in the Evo-Stik South Premier South next season after the allocations for Steps 1-6 for the 2019/20 campaign were announced.

The news was revealed on Sunday morning, with the Greens and Boro staying put after being transferred into the division last summer.

Prior to the announcement, there had been speculation that Hendon may be transferred back to the Bostik Premier for the new term.

However, that ultimately proved untrue with the Greens remaining with Harrow for next season.

Joining Hendon and Boro in the division next season are Metropolitan Police, who lost a controversial 'super play-off' against Tonbridge Angels of the Bostik Premier.

Truro City and Weston-super-Mare have both been relegated from the National League South into the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Blackfield & Langley and Yate Town have been promoted from the Evo-Stik South One South, while Hayes & Yeading United have come up from the Bostik South Central.

