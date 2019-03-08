Hendon, Harrow Borough and Wealdstone discover FA Cup opponents

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

The draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup took place this afternoon, with Wealdstone, Hendon and Harrow Borough all discovering their next opponents.

National League South league leaders Wealdstone now join the competition and have been drawn away at Farnborough, who currently sit 12th in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South.

Hendon, meanwhile, have a home tie against the winners of the replay between Deeping Rangers and AFC Sudbury after beating Little Common 1-0 in the last round.

Harrow Borough thrashed Binfield 5-0 on Saturday and will now play at home against Carshalton Athletic, who currently sit fourth in the Isthmian Premier Division.

The ties will take place on Saturday, September 21.